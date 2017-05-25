Actor Kit Harington has promised the new season of ‘Game of Thrones’ will be “very different” in comparison to previous seasons because it is much more fast-paced.

Harington, who portrays Jon Snow in the hit TV show, says the upcoming seven episodes are much more fast-paced than previous instalments of the saga, reports ew.com.

“This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on ‘Thrones’. It’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting,” Harington said.

His co-star Nikolai Coster-Waldau was shocked when he read the scripts because the upcoming season, which is shorter than previous series by three episodes, is so intense.

“I feel like I’d been lulled into a different pace. Everything happened quicker than I’m used to… A lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode,” he said.

Producers insist the faster pace is not due to the shorter season, but because war is finally upon the characters.