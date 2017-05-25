Actor Dhanush, who will be producing his father-in-law Rajinikanth’s upcoming Tamil outing “Kaala Karikaalan”, on Thursday unveiled the first-look posters of the film, to be directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Two posters of the film were officially released by Dhanush via his Twitter page.

While one of the posters features a fierce and intense Rajinikanth in a close-up shot, the second features him sitting in a jeep, against the backdrop of Dharavi slum.

In yet another rumoured gangster role, Rajinikanth will once again play his age in the film after “Kabali”.

Here we go !! The biggest of them all .. #superstar Rajinikanth’s #kaala first look pic.twitter.com/G9T6r3JtiS — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) May 25, 2017

The project will officially start rolling from Sunday in Mumbai.

Huma Qureshi is said to be playing Rajinikanth’s pair in the film, which will also stars Samuthirakani and Anjali Patil.