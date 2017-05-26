Actor Jamie Foxx says he stopped partying after talk show queen Oprah Winfrey staged an intervention and warned him it could ruin his career. Foxx received rave reviews and was nominated for an Oscar for his lead role in Ray Charles biopic “Ray” in 2005.

He was having a “good time” during awards season when he received a phone call from Winfrey, reports etonline.com.

“I’m having such a good time and I’m not knowing I’m f*****g up. I’m drinking … I’m doing every f*****g thing you could possibly imagine,” Fox recalled on a radio show.

He then explained how Winfrey called him and warned: “You’re blowing it, Jamie Foxx. All of this gallivanting and all this kind of s**t, that’s not what you want to do … I want to take you somewhere. Make you understand the significance of what you’re doing.”

Winfrey then organised a meeting for Foxx with several famous black actors at Quincy Jones’s house in a bid for him to understand the seriousness of his actions.

“We go in the house and there are all these old actors. Black actors from the 1960s and the 1970s. Who look like they just want to say, ‘Good look.’ They want to say, ‘Don’t blow it’,” he said.

“To this day, it’s the most significant time in my life where it was, like, a chance to grow up,” he added.