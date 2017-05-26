Actor Orlando Bloom, who is currently single after splitting from singer Katy Perry, is desperately looking for a wife.

Bloom split from Perry earlier this year and is now on the lookout for a new partner that will present him with gifts, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor admired a rose pin on an “Extra” TV show reporter’s suit, and when the host told him it had been a gift from his wife, Bloom smiled and said: “See? I need a wife. Can you get me a wife? I want a wife — that’s what I’m looking for, a wife that will get me a pin like that.”

Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star never goes anywhere without a bracelet his six-year-old son Flynn, who he has with Kerr, made for him because it makes him feel like his son is always there by his side.

“I like to think of him being with me at all times. I FaceTime every day, but when he’s not here, I got a bird on my wrist,” he said.