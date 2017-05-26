A- A A+

Singer Taylor Swift is reportedly keeping her romance with new boyfriend Joe Alwyn “insanely private”.

According to a source, Swift, who was earlier in relationships with Calvin Harris, Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston, has learnt from the past and is keeping her personal life away from the limelight.

“Taylor has been insanely private about her relationship with Joe,” the source told people.com.

Swift and Alwyn reportedly have been dating each other for several months now.

“She wanted to get to know him without any chaos. She has learned from the past,” the source added.

Talking about Alwyn, the source said: “Joe’s a very normal, down-to-earth guy. He’s private and low-key.”

