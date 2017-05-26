Singer Peter Andre, who became famous in the nineties as the pop star who often went shirtless in his music videos, says he wont go topless anymore on screen.

Andre, who is preparing for his first Australian tour in November, says his famous six-pack won’t make a return, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“The last thing I’d want to do now is take my shirt off,” Andre told news website News Corp.

“The nineties – they were the days. My videos were actually banned in a lot of countries because of the toplessness.

“I still work out, I train, I keep trim, but the six-pack will never be like it was in my 20s. I’m not sure I could put that much effort in. I do exercise a lot. I keep active. For 44, I’m OK,” he added.