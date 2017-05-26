Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ that was recently released in China has managed to dethrone SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2’ by earning Rs 1743 core worldwide.

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ that created a history by becoming the first Indian movie to enter Rs 1,000 crore club has earned Rs 1530 crore.

‘Dangal’ had made the record of crossing $100-million (Rs 646 crore) mark at the box office in China becoming the highest grossing foreign-language movie in the country after Japan’s ‘Your Name’.

With its WW gross collections, #AamirKhan's #Dangal has officially beaten #Baahubali2 at the box-office. Well deserved success 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/R7b8cUZxc7 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) May 25, 2017

#Dangal WW GBOC (Till May 25th 2017):#China – ₹ 810 Crs#Taiwan – ₹ 31 Crs (US$ 4.72 M) RoW – ₹ 744 Crs Total – ₹ 1,585 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 26, 2017

The massive success of ‘Dangal’ had opened doors for Indian movies in China. Recently there were reports that Indian soaps like ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Naagin’ have garnered a lot of audience in China.

Lots of speculation about #Baahubali2 release in China… The update: #Baahubali2 makers have started the process of releasing in China… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017

Reports from various sources suggest that the success of ‘Dangal’ is giving the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’ idea to release the movie in China. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ that was released in China in 2015 minted only $7 million.