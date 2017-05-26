A- A A+

Aamir Khan starrer ‘Dangal’ that was recently released in China has managed to dethrone SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Baahubali 2’ by earning Rs 1743 core worldwide. 

‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ that created a history by becoming the first Indian movie to enter Rs 1,000 crore club has earned Rs 1530 crore.

‘Dangal’ had made the record of crossing $100-million (Rs 646 crore) mark at the box office in China becoming the highest grossing foreign-language movie in the country after Japan’s ‘Your Name’.

The massive success of ‘Dangal’ had opened doors for Indian movies in China. Recently there were reports that Indian soaps like ‘Mahabharata’, ‘Naagin’ have garnered a lot of audience in China.

Reports from various sources suggest that the success of ‘Dangal’ is giving the makers of ‘Baahubali 2’ idea to release the movie in China. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ that was released in China in 2015 minted only $7 million.

