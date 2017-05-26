Actress Rosario Dawson is in talks to join ‘X-Men’ spin-off ‘X-Men: The New Mutants’. Dawson, who has already played Claire Temple and Night Nurse on Marvel and Netflix’s series including ‘Daredevil’ and ‘Luke Cage’, is in talks to join the X-Men spin-off , reports aceshowbiz.com.

Dawson will play Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a trauma surgeon who has the ability to generate a protective bio-field around herself. After she was outed as a mutant by a government Sentinel programme called Operation: Zero Tolerance, she serves as a mentor for the group of fledgling heroes.

Newcomers Blu Hunt and True O’Brien will play Danni Moonstar and Mirage respectively.

Maisie Williams will play Wolfsbane, who is a girl struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf.

Anya Taylor-Joy, will essay Magik, a sorcerer who uses teleportation discs to travel. She is also the sister of Colossus, a mutant who appeared in ‘Deadpool’.

“New Mutants” movie will center on the adventures of a group of teens with different nationalities, which include Danielle Moonstar, Scots Wolfsbane, Brazilian Sunspot, a Kentuckian code-named Cannonball and Russian Magik. There will also be an alien named Warlock in the mix.

Director Josh Boone has confirmed that his adaptation of the Marvel comic books will be “a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe.”