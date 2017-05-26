Late American musician Chris Cornell had reportedly taken “other drugs” before hanging himself.

According to sources connected to the investigation, the 52-year-old had fresh track marks on his arm, indicating a potential drug injection, when his body was discovered in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, reports tmz.com.

The sources add that the track marks were “obvious.”

It was earlier reported that Cornell ‘s long time house engineer and tour manager, Ted Keedick, had said that Cornell seemed “high” and “f***ed up” during the concert on Wednesday night, hours before his death.

The singer’s wife, Vicky, said in a police report that her husband is a recovered drug addict.

His lawyer Kirk Pasich also said that Cornell “may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages” prior to his death.

The toxicology tests will reveal if there were drugs found in Cornell’s system at the time of his death.

His funeral is set for Friday, May 26.