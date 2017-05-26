A- A A+

The foul-mouthed self-critic Kamaal R Khan also known as KRK often writes demeaning stuffs on Bollywood actors and their movies. Well this time he crossed all limits and messed with the God of Cricket — Sachin Tendulkar.

KRK who is known to tweet out his reviews after watching a movie, recently targeted ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ without even watching it.

The movie ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ that has been directed by James Erskine has been labelled as a real documentary instead of a biopic and this comment by the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor has irked Sachin’s fans.

He tweeted, “So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it’s a real documentary of him. Sorry I can’t Jhelo it at all.”

 

After being slammed by Sachin’s fan, KRK clarified his stance by saying that he doesn’t have the courage to watch a documentary for 3 hours.

 

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ that released today, Friday had its special premier on Wednesday in Mumbai. A beautifully packed invitation box that contained a small bat with Sachin’s autograph was sent to the invitees. The special premier witnessed star from both cricket and Bollywood fraternity.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted:

 

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.

