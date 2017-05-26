The foul-mouthed self-critic Kamaal R Khan also known as KRK often writes demeaning stuffs on Bollywood actors and their movies. Well this time he crossed all limits and messed with the God of Cricket — Sachin Tendulkar.

KRK who is known to tweet out his reviews after watching a movie, recently targeted ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic, ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ without even watching it.

The movie ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ that has been directed by James Erskine has been labelled as a real documentary instead of a biopic and this comment by the ‘Deshdrohi’ actor has irked Sachin’s fans.

He tweeted, “So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it’s a real documentary of him. Sorry I can’t Jhelo it at all.”

So #SachinABillionDreams is made by all old available videos of Sachin, means it’s a real documentary of him. Sorry I can’t Jhelo it at all. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 23, 2017

After being slammed by Sachin’s fan, KRK clarified his stance by saying that he doesn’t have the courage to watch a documentary for 3 hours.

I haven’t watched #SachinABiliionDreams neither I have reviewed it. I just said that I can’t have courage to watch a documentary for 3Hours. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 25, 2017

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ that released today, Friday had its special premier on Wednesday in Mumbai. A beautifully packed invitation box that contained a small bat with Sachin’s autograph was sent to the invitees. The special premier witnessed star from both cricket and Bollywood fraternity.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted:

@kamaalrkhan Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swaad

U don’t have a class to review this movie — Indian zombie (@zombiebhoot) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Abe Gandu ..tune to cheap popularity ke liye rakhi sawant ko bhi piche kar diya h…keep it up ur chutiyapa — Don bhai (@Donbhai23495876) May 23, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Chutiya krk @kamaalrkhan sachin pe bolega to sabse gali he khayga..aukat nahi teri…julab se paida hua h tu… — Rohan Thakur (@thakurrohan87) May 24, 2017

@kamaalrkhan Teri aukat kya hai jo mere”BHAGWAN” ko jhelne bolta hai …tujhe duniya ki saari gaaliyan bhi do woh bhi kam hai ….#SachinABillionDreams — ShubhodeepChatterjee (@shubhodeep22) May 25, 2017

‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ is written and directed by James Erskine and produced by Ravi Bhagchandka and Carnival Motion Pictures under 200 NotOut Productions.