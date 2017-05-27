A- A A+

Singer Liam Payne, who became a father in March, says becoming a parent changes everything.

“When he (son Bear) was first born, I had never even changed a nappy. I never had any younger siblings or people to change nappies on,” Payne said on “The Kyle and Jackie O” show, reports eonline.com.

He added: “It’s not something I would partake as a hobby. I don’t know if I’m speaking on behalf of other dads but you work on your feet because you have to, it’s your responsibility.”

He spoke on the impact of parenthood.

“The moment that little boy or girl looks in your eyes, your life is changed forever,” he said.

