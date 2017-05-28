Singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth are reportedly trying for twins. The couple reconciled in early 2016. “The Last Song” co-stars are believed to be “super excited” for Cyrus to be pregnant, reports okmagazine.com.

“Miley and Liam just love that family dynamic and Miley is desperate to give Liam a child and figures why not go for twins,” said a source.

“The couple has looked into IVF to increase their chances, and they’re both super excited. A boy and a girl would make Miley’s happiness complete,” the source added.

Cyrus has also given up alcohol, weed and other drugs in order to have a healthy pregnancy.

The “Wrecking ball” hitmaker also released a new single “Malibu”, which is dedicated to Hemsworth.