A- A A+

Singer Katy Perry says sex in thirties is amazing, adding that her sex life is fun, consensual and intimate. Perry, 32, has revealed that only now has her sex life reached an all-time high as she hit her thirties.

According to the Sun newspaper, she talked about her sex life while chatting with the audience after her gig at The Water Rats pub on Thursday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She had dated Bloom for a year before they split on amicable terms just a month ago.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry likely to judge new ‘American Idol’

The “Roar” hitmaker said: “Let me tell you, if you’re not having great sex now, in your thirties it’s going to be amazing.”

Perry added: “I can’t speak to those of you in your forties but I bet it’s (sex) great. And it’s fun and it’s consensual and it’s intimate. It’s so much fun if it’s consensual and beautiful.”

First Published | 28 May 2017 7:40 AM
Read News On:

Katy Perry boyfriend

Katy Perry fans

The Water Rats pub

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        