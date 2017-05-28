Actress Lindsay Lohan misses Hollywood but says moving away has helped her find peace. The 30-year-old, who has been in trouble with the law during her time in Hollywood, has lived here for the last few years and has been working with Syrian refugees. Lohan says her priorities have changed, reports eonline.com.

“Yeah, I miss Hollywood. But I think there’s a lot of noise that we deal with, so I found a kind of peace in life working with children and helping other people that really interest me,” Lohan said.

“I think it’s important for us to see that all of this stuff is fun, but you have to take time for you,” she added.

Earlier this year, Lohan visited Syrian refugees fleeing from the war-torn country to Turkey and hoped that her visit would help raise awareness of those being displaced by the unrest in the country.

Lohan also visited Turkey in September last year, where she spent quality time with the refugees in their camp.