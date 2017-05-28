Actor Orlando Bloom’s naked photograph was reportedly used as a backdrop at his birthday party, and now most of his friends in Hollywood are walking around with images of themselves with the “Pirates of Caribbean” star.

According to a source, a photograph of Bloom paddle-boarding stark naked was used as a backdrop of a photo booth at his 40th birthday party thrown by his former girlfriend Katy Perry earlier this year, reports pagesix.com.

Friends of Bloom, who attended the party, humourously posed with a “naked Orlando”, the source said, adding that many guests are keeping the prank images on their phones to whip out on demand.

Bloom, meanwhile, made headlines earlier this week after a waitress was found naked in his hotel room in London following a “night of incredible sex”.