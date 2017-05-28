A- A A+

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who will be seen playing a police officer in the forthcoming film “Bank Chor”, says he has a weakness for chocolates and he still steals them.

Asked if he has any memory of stealing as a child, Vivek told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Forget as a child, I still steal. I love chocolates and my wife is very strict with me. She says ‘No, you can’t eat chocolates. You have to stay in shape’…We buy chocolates for our children and then she hides them in different places so that I don’t find them.”

The 40-year-old actor says he then looks for the chocolates and steals them.

ALSO READ: Actor Vivek Oberoi gifts 25 flats in Thane to families of Sukma martyrs

“She (Vivek’s wife) somehow always catches me during my chocolate stealing… All my friends like Riteish (Deshmukh) and Aftab (Shivdasani) make fun of me,” he said.

Directed by Bumpy and distributed under Yash Raj Film banner, the movie also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Rhea Chakraborty.

“Bank Chor” is scheduled for release on June 16.

First Published | 28 May 2017 3:18 PM
Read News On:

Bank Chor

chocolates

Vivek Oberoi chocolates

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        