There are always gruelling debates in the name of religion where love and hate goes hand in hand. Sometimes it’s the hate that prevails while there are times when love takes over. Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has shared a beautifully written message on his Facebook page which has become a rage on social media platform.

The Rohtak-born actor shared a post where he has asked people from different religions and sects to condone the various kinds of media to avoid the ‘dampening’ feelings.

Here’s what he wrote:

If you are Muslim and suddenly start feeling unsafe in country where you lived for more than thousand years..

If you are Dalit and start feeling insulted on every moment of life..

If you are Hindu and suddenly start feeling that cows are being slaughtered everywhere…

If you are a Jain and suddenly start feeling that your religious piety is being compromised…

If you are punjabi and think all the youth are on drugs.

Just do one thing…

– Stay away from social media…

– Don’t watch news…

– Stay away from debates on religion…

Just look around you at your friends who belong to different castes, communities and religions…

And you will find that you are living in one of the best countries in the world!!