TV and radio presenter Nick Grimshaw says he got in love with Chris Pratt when the actor appeared as a guest on his radio show.

Grimshaw felt ‘intensely’ starstruck when he welcomed Pratt on his show last month, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Asked if he ever gets star-struck, Grimshaw told heat magazine: “We had Chris Pratt on recently and it was quite intense.

“When he came in, I thought, ‘Oh my God, he’s really gorgeous, he’s such a movie star. And I played the same song twice and it went to s**t. I never thought about being in love with Chris Pratt until I met him.”