Singer Peter Andre, who will make his big screen debut in “The Undoing”, has developed a painstaking process to ensure he’s word-perfect when filming begins on the project next year.

“I’m slowly learning the lines and I have my own way of learning them. First, I read the script out loud over and over. Then, after a few weeks, I read it into a Dictaphone and listen back to it religiously (no, I don’t like the sound of my own voice) and lastly, I write it down. Let’s hope it works!” Andre said in a column for new! magazine.

He is determined to make a success of his new acting career, so much so that he’s also vowed to hire an acting coach to help him.

“Whatever happens, and I know it’s early days, I’ll get with an acting coach here in the UK and really work hard at it so I can deliver it the best I can,” he said.

The “Mysterious girl” hitmaker announced on Twitter last month that he’s landed a “damn big part” in the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The film, to be directed by James D.R. Hickox, seems to be in the horror genre as the poster features a shadowy figure walking down an abandoned corridor. There is also a phrase, ‘There are some things you don’t want to know … this is one of them’, printed on the poster.