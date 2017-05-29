A- A A+

Singer Peter Andre, who will make his big screen debut in “The Undoing”, has developed a painstaking process to ensure he’s word-perfect when filming begins on the project next year.

“I’m slowly learning the lines and I have my own way of learning them. First, I read the script out loud over and over. Then, after a few weeks, I read it into a Dictaphone and listen back to it religiously (no, I don’t like the sound of my own voice) and lastly, I write it down. Let’s hope it works!” Andre said in a column for new! magazine.

He is determined to make a success of his new acting career, so much so that he’s also vowed to hire an acting coach to help him.

ALSO READ: Emma Watson wants to propose beau

“Whatever happens, and I know it’s early days, I’ll get with an acting coach here in the UK and really work hard at it so I can deliver it the best I can,” he said.

The “Mysterious girl” hitmaker announced on Twitter last month that he’s landed a “damn big part” in the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The film, to be directed by James D.R. Hickox, seems to be in the horror genre as the poster features a shadowy figure walking down an abandoned corridor. There is also a phrase, ‘There are some things you don’t want to know … this is one of them’, printed on the poster.

First Published | 29 May 2017 9:34 AM
Read News On:

Mysterious girl

Peter Andre movie

Peter Andre news

Peter Andre songs

The Undoing

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        