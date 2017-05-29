An online campaign has been launched by the friends and family of a Chennai-based model by the name Gaanam Nair aka Jikki Padhoo.

Gaanam Nair has been reportedly missing from May 26 after she left her home in Virugambakkam. The 28-year-old lady who currently works with a salon as a marketing manager (as per her Facebook profile) lives with her relatives in Chennai. Her father resides in Delhi and her mother expired a few years ago.

Ms Nair left for her office on Friday morning riding her two-wheeler but didn’t reach her office. Since then, her mobile has been switched off.

Her relatives and family members have put up this missing ad in local newspaper:

Gaanam Nair, also known as jikki has been missing since 26th May. Friends and relatives are in search, please share and help! pic.twitter.com/l5yeePoM8A — Ashok Selvan (@AshokSelvan) May 29, 2017

The online campaign by her family and friends has received mass response on social media platforms. As per a report published by The News Minute, Gaanam’s cousin, Priyanka was quoted saying, “If it was an accident, we would have known by now. We have called multiple hospitals and even visited some of them. We have no clue where she is.”



