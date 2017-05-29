Actor Mohit Marwah took inspiration from his uncle and actor-producer Anil Kapoor for a role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s “Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation”.

To prepare for his role of an army officer, Prem Kumar Sahgal, Mohit watched Anil’s 2000 film “Pukar” several times.

Mohit said in a statement: “Like most people, I’m also a huge fan of Anil Kapoor and the films that he has been part of, especially ‘Pukar’.”

“When I signed ‘Raag Desh – Birth of a Nation’, I got very excited and thought of watching ‘Pukar’ again since he has pulled off the army officer role in the movie with great élan. In fact, I know most of the dialogues from ‘Pukar’.”

The upcoming film revolves around some of the officers in the British Indian Army taken as prisoners of war in Malaya, Singapore and Burma by the Japanese during World War II. These officers, who joined Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, were later court-martialled in Delhi.