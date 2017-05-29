Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan on Monday made his debut on Instagram and shared throwback photographs in which he has recreated some iconic poses from Bollywood.

Irrfan shared five black-and-white images on his official Instagram account, which already has over 6,000 followers.

The first image shows Irrfan and his friend recreating the ‘Sholay’ pose where veteran actor Dharmendra sits on Amitabh Bachchan’s shoulders and plays the harmonica.

The actor captioned the image: “This is our poster inspired by the ‘Sholay’ poster. Filmy Influence.”

This is our poster inspired by the #Sholay poster. #FilmyInfluence A post shared by Irrfan (@irrfan) on May 28, 2017 at 9:45pm PDT

In the second photograph, Irrfan can be seen riding a horse, dressed up like late superstar Rajesh Khanna.

“Somebody told me that to be an actor you must know horse riding… So whenever I went to ride (or learn to ride — which I didn’t at that time), I made it a point that when I sat on the horse… My look would be inspired by Rajesh Khannaji… Hero toh banna hi tha! (Had to become a hero some day) Filmy Influence,” Irrfan captioned it.

On the work front, Irrfan’s “Hindi Medium” is doing brisk business courtesy its positive word-of-mouth publicity.