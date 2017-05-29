While the nation was only busy buzzing about ‘who wore what’ at Cannes as the festival stayed the talk of the town throughout the summer, Indian director Venika Mitra’s ‘All I Want’ out of nowhere became the first Indian film to win at Short Film Fest in Cannes film festival and gave the nation perhaps the right reasons to cheer and embrace the international film festival that takes place at the French Riviera every year.

Mitra’s ‘All I want’ was declared as the winning film of 2017 general showcase category of diversity of Cannes short film showcase and it also took home the Audience choice award as well.

Speaking about her movie Mitra remarked that there’s never a right time to make your own film.

She eventually wrote the award-winning film by herself and ended up winning major honours for her first short film.

“I knew I had a good story. But I also knew that I had no funds to make my first short film. I started a personal crowd funding effort by asking money, from my close friends from school and college.”

While talking to NewsX regarding her big win Mitra said, “This win was totally unexpected. I am deeply grateful to all crowd funders when no one was willing was produce my film.”

“I decided to make the film anyway by writing to all people I know from India and in abroad. I got all amounts and I am very thankful to the crowd-funders. This money lasted the shoot. The post production of the film was from my savings,” revealed Mitra.

While appreciating her crew, who believed in the director and her work, Mitra expressed gratitude and further mentioned the strong backing she received during hard times.

“Whenever there was a time that I wanted to give up on the film my crew that includes Oscar and Bafta winning sound designer Resul Pookuttty, national award winning music director Anurag Saikia and renowned Hindi film director Gurmmeet Singh, who is the editor of my film inspired me to go on and not give up.”

For Mitra, who considers her film a product of human beneficence and reinforcement was thankful for the magnanimity of all the people associated with her project that turned out a beautiful and fruitful venture for all.

Following are the details of her short film regarding the film festivals and the awards Mitra won