‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot likes to paint her lips with strong colours. Gadot revealed her fondness for MAC Red Lipstick in Diva, reports eonline.com.

“This is a burgundy shade, but I like red too. I like strong lips,” she told InStyle.

Back in 2015, she said: “I like to wear my hair up. It’s very practical and I don’t need to mess with it. Red lips and that’s it!”

Earlier, actress Gal Gadot had revealed that she was on the verge of quitting acting before auditioning for her role in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

The 32-year-old actress opened up about her past struggle in Hollywood at host Jimmy Fallon’s show ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“This profession, the rejection is tough. I had so many almost and another camera test and it was almost mine. Then another and another. I was telling my husband, I’m not sure how long I can take it. Dragging my family to Los Angeles doing this,” Gadot said.