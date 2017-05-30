Actress Ridheema Tiwari was surprised to meet a fan who has got her name inked on his hand. Ridheema, who is currently seen as Maldawali in TV show “Ghulaam”, met the fan, named Rishabh Mittal, on the show’s set.

“It feels good to know that my character Maldawali is getting loved and appreciated by the audience. Especially this character has got me lot of male fans,” Ridhemma said in a statement.

“I was shocked and speechless to see my name tattooed on his hand. Usually people get the permanent tattoo of someone close to them. I was too touched by the gesture,” she added.

Ridheema felt happy to meet her fan and ordered lunch for him.

“Ghulaam”, which also features Param Singh and Vikkas Manaktala, is aired on Life OK.