Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she has not spoken to singer Taylor Swift since their infamous row over rapper Kanye Wests lyrics.

Kim, 36, made the confession on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’ TV show on Sunday night, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She was asked by an audience member whether there was any awkwardness between her and her sister Kendall Jenner or Swift and Jenner since the high-profile spat.

“I don’t know if Kendall was a part of her squad, I don’t think she was. So I don’t think it was awkward,” Kim said while shaking her head.

When asked if she has had any contact with Swift since then, Kim simply shook her head while looking confused.

In July 2016, Kim and West were at loggerheads with Swift when she blasted West for a lyric on his hit song ‘Famous’ — leading to Kim sharing a video of Swift giving permission for the line in the song.