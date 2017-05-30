The logo of one of the much awaited movie of the year ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ was released on Monday. The movie which features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making headlines ever since it has been announced.

‘Thugs of Hindostan’ that has been directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya will see superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan sharing the screen for the first time.

The movie that has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner will be released on Diwali 2018.

And here’s the logo of #ThugsOfHindostan… Stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh… Diwali 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/t6FDRH9dMe — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

An official statement from YRF reads, “This ambitious film that brings together Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan for the first time, will begin to shoot aboard two specially constructed, massive ships that are currently docked by the Maltese seaside. Thugs of Hindostan will begin filming on these ships that have been built for over two months.”

Although there were reports of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ being inspired from ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ franchise, Aamir Khan refuted all such claims.