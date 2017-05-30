Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Younes Bendjima to the next level and is planning to introduce the former boxer to her family.

“Kourtney is falling for Younes and is ready to take her relationship with him to the next level. She had a blast with him and she doesn’t want the good times to end,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

The source said that Kourtney has invited him to her place in Calabasas as she wants to spend more time with him.

“(She) asked Younes to stay with her and meet her family,” the source added.

Younes has already met Kourtney’s half sister Kendall Jenner as they were spotted on the same yacht during their trip to Cannes last week.

Kourtney and Younes’s relationship has reportedly got Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian’s approval.