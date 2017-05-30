Ex-flames Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon are all set to reunite on screens once again. The 90s hot couple who is still remembered for their sizzling chemistry in the dance number ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ from ‘Mohra’ were deeply in love with each other.

As per a report published in SpotboyE, Raveena and Akshay will be seen judging a comedy show on TV. Akshay will be seen as the Super Judge in a new show called The Great Laughter Challenge on Star Plus. The reports further states that the ‘Maatr’ actress has also been approached for the show to join as a penalist.

Although the ex-lovers have never really come together in the past years, now it will be a matter to look forward if Raveena gives a nod to the proposal and join show.

Love in the paradise of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar bloomed with the release of their film ‘Mohra’ in 1994. The duo was spotted together on many occasions and the whole tinsel town expected them to announce their marriage anytime. However, things changed and their relationship ended on a sour and sad note.

On their career front, Raveena Tandon who made a comeback in Bollywood with ‘Maatr’ which received a lot of appreciation from critiques will be next seen in Onir’s ‘Shab’. Akshay, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ opposite Bhumi Pednekar is currently working on ‘Padman’.