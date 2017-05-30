Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who has made her mark in the West, first with her TV series ‘Quantico’ followed by her Hollywood debut film ‘Baywatch’ will be awarded the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon.

A new category ‘International Acclaimed Actress Award’ has been introduced by the jury that will be given away to the ‘Baywatch’ actor for her achievement in the international arena. The ‘Mary Kom’ actress will become the first recipient of this prestigious award which will be conferred to her on June 1 at a ceremony in Mumbai.

Ganesh Jain who chairs the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy and Award Committee said, “Priyanka’s hard and sincere efforts have helped her place herself on an international platform with grace. She is representing India at the global level and that has made every Indian proud of her work. This compelled us to introduce this fresh category in the awards.”

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra too will be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in the Best Film category for her maiden production, ‘Ventilator’.