After a wait of almost nine year, Anand Surapur’s ‘The Fakir of Venice’ starring Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor is all set to hit the silver screens. This movie was supposed to be Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood debut which got delayed due to some unknown reason.

The makers of the movie recently released the final trailer of the movie that shows Farhan Akhtar as a free-spirited man who loves taking up unique challenges.

‘The Fakir of Venice’ that has been set in Varanasi and Venice features Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor in the lead roles.

The ‘Rock On’ actor plays the role of a production executive in the movie, who gets an unusual assignment to find an Indian holy saint who could stay under sand with only his hands visible outside. Being an adventurous person, Farhan takes up the task and ends up meeting Annu and head towards a journey to Venice.

‘The Fakir of Venice’ has been written by filmmaker Homi Adajania and is based on a life experience he had over a decade ago. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.