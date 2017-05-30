Actress Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in between his packed schedule in Berlin, terming it “such a lovely coincidence”.

“Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning Narendra Modi sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in Berlin at the same time,” Priyanka, who has been making India proud in Hollywood, tweeted.

She even shared a glimpse from her meeting with Modi on Twitter as well as Instagram.

The actress, who is known for her acting skills as well as supporting social and humanitarian causes, is seen in a white dress with a floral print during the meeting.

Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Germany, is in a black bandhgala.

Modi arrived in Berlin on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France.

Meanwhile, Priyanka, whose Hollywood debut film “Baywatch” opened internationally to mixed reviews, is enjoying a break in Berlin. “Baywatch”, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, is slated to release in India on June 2.