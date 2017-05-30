A- A A+

Actor Orlando Bloom was spotted at the Malibu beach with a mystery woman who looked like his former girlfriend Katy Perry.

In some photographs, Bloom and the woman looked cosy as they sat side by side on the sand on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

At one point, the woman cuddled up to Bloom while the two checked out images on Bloom’s cell phone.

During the beach outing, Bloom was seen wearing a pair of red trunks along with retro sunglasses. The mystery woman, meanwhile, sported a polka dot bikini and high-waisted bottoms with flower detailing. 

