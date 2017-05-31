The Kolkata police on Tuesday charged Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee with culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the death of model Sonika Chauhan on April 29. Popular model and TV prime time host Sonika Chahuhan was killed while Chatterjee was seriously injured in a road accident in south Kolkata last month.

The SUV driven by Chatterjee had rammed into a pavement on the Rash Behari Avenue.

According to a report by Indian Express, the actor had told police that he was driving the car at the speed of 70 km/hr and he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol.

However, a police officer said that the Event Data Recorder (EDR) in the actor’s car revealed that the actor was driving at a speed of 105 km/hr.

Sonika Singh Chauhan had died on the spot while Chatterjee sustained injuries on the shoulder and head.

The incident raised a storm in Bengal’s film industry with friends demanding a strong action against Vikram.

Designer Abhishek Dutta said that justice has finally been done.

“Though the trial will take time, at least he has been charged under Section 304,” Dutta said.