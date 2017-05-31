TV personality Charlotte Crosby is “very much in love” with Stephen Bear and says that the reality TV star wants 10 children. The reality star couple began dating after working on their MTV show Just Tattoo of Us together and went public with their romance earlier this year.

“I am very much in love. And of course, when you’re in love you think about marriage and kids, yes,” Crosby told dailymail.co.uk.

“Stephen wants 10 kids. I reckon four will be nice, though. And I’d like a girl to dress up. Maybe one girl and three boys,” she added.

Crosby said she wants “a lovely big wedding” to top off the fairy tale ending she has envisaged for her and her boyfriend.

Crosby and Bear were seen together on shows like “On The Beach” and “Celebs Go Dating”.