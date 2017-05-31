Actor Geoffrey Rush says he is done with “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise.

According to TooFab, the actor said that death of his character Captain Barbossa in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” is the end of the road for him, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The Australian star has been playing Captain Barbossa for 14 years.

He said: “I did say to (producer) Jerry Bruckheimer, I think this is the end for Barbossa. (His death) expanded the world dramatically of the genre of a tentpole blockbuster, to lose an important character is kind of good. It all made sense and didn’t feel like an easy dramatic device.”

In the film, Barbossa sacrifices himself for his daughter Carina.

The title of the fifth instalment of the “Pirates Of The Carribean” franchise is known as “Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge” in Asia, Russia and Europe, and “Pirates Of The Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” in the US.

Walt Disney Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films released it in India last week.