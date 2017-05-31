US-based on-demand streaming website Netflix has ordered its first Turkish-language original series with an Istanbul-set historical drama inspired by the history of the Ottoman Empire.

The 10-episode series will be written and produced in Turkey and is expected to launch next year, read a statement from the website.

The drama focuses on a young man who discovers that he has special powers. When dark forces that threaten to destroy Istanbul emerge, he must team up with a group of misfit friends to harness these powers to defend the city and all of mankind.

The show will also explore the cultural history of Istanbul through its narration.

“We believe that Netflix will be the perfect global platform for this great Turkish production and we can’t wait to share more details later this year,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Original Series at Netflix.

The series is produced for Netflix by Istanbul-based O3 Medya, with Onur Guvenatam. It will expand the broad offering of Turkish content currently available on Netflix, including licensed dramas such as “Magnificent Century”, “Ezel” and “Lovebird”.

Onur Guvenatam, Co-owner-Producer of O3 Medya, said: “We are confident that this new genre will be a milestone for our market and it will not only resonate with the Turkish audience but will also travel globally.”