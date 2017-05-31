Actress Vidya Balan is set to dance to Sridevi’s chartbuster ‘Hawa hawai’ from the 1987 blockbuster ‘Mr. India’ in the forthcoming film ‘Tumhari Sulu’.

For ‘Tumhari Sulu’, produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, the iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, known for giving contemporary touch to 1990s hit songs like ‘Humma humma’ and ‘Tamma tamma’.

The makers felt that instead of getting the track re-sung by a new voice, it would be wise to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice, as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals.

Rajeev Surti will choreograph the track in June.

The film’s director Suresh Triveni said in a statement, “I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits.”

“Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg”.

‘Tumhari Sulu’, a slice-of-life family film, will release worldwide on December 1