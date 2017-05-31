Singer Ariana Grande is reportedly working on a tribute song for victims of the Manchester attack which happened at her concert venue.

This is her second effort towards the victims after having announced a benefit concert that she will be holding on Sunday.

“Ariana is hoping to record a single that will include some of the big names joining her during the benefit concert, the proceeds of the song will go to the victims of the Manchester tragedy,” a source told hollywoodlife.com

Grande is very keen to do this song with Minaj and Cyrus, the source added.

“She is intending for the song to be uplifting with a powerful message of love and tolerance against hate and violence.”

Grande will return to Manchester this weekend to raise funds for the families of the victims of the Manchester attack. She will be joined by Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams and Usher at the benefit concert which is dubbed “One Love Manchester”.

British musicians like Coldplay, Take That and Niall Horan are also set to perform at the show which will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday.