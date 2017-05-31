Michael Nance, a former contestant of “The Bachelorette”, was found dead. He was 31.

The cause of his death is unclear, but no foul play has been suspected, reports eonline.com.

Nance, who appeared in Emily Maynard’s season of the reality show, was found dead on Monday morning at his residence in Texas.

“At this point it is not a suspicious death and the manner will be determined by the medical examiner,” said a spokesperson for the Austin Police Department Homicide Unit in Texas.

Officers were dispatched at 2.10 a.m. on May 29 in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, officers found the unresponsive male was Nance. He was pronounced dead at 2.54 a.m.

Maynard sent her condolences through a Twitter post. “So sad waking up to the news about Michael Nance. Such a kind heart with so much talent. Sending prayers and love to his family and friends.”