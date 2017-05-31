‘Raees’ star and the Badshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan, escaped unhurt after a ceiling wall collapsed on the sets of his upcoming untitled project with director Anand L Rai. The incident that took place in Mumbai’s Flimcity injured two crew members.

While the crew was busy shooting, on Sunday, a portion of the ceiling collapsed on the set while the shoot was on, giving minor injuries to two members from the crew. The members fell under the rubble and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, the actor who was fortunately seated on the other side escaped the incident unhurt.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, a source from the set said, “A prop ladder fell on the makeshift ceiling. The injured crew members were discharged immediately since the injuries were minor. Everybody heaved a sigh of relief that SRK was seated on another side of the set and was unharmed. Shooting was stalled for two days and will resume later this week.”

The movie where Shahrukh Khan plays a dwarf was scheduled to be shot in Meerut for which the director, Anand L Rai did a recce but later things changed a little and similar set was prepared.

As SRK kick-starts the shoot of the movie, the leading actresses are yet to be announced.