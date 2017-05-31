After Sanjay Dutt quit “Total Dhamaal” due to its “adult comedy”, filmmaker Indra Kumar has said it is very much a family entertainer. “Total Dhamaal’ is an out and out family entertainer, just like ‘Dhamaal’ and ‘Double Dhamaal’,” Kumar said in a statement.

Sanjay, who played a crucial role in “Dhamaal” and “Double Dhamaal”, has decided to quit Kumar’s “Dhamaal” franchise.

“While the news is true that we have parted amicably with Sanju for the film, I further want to clarify that Riteish is very much a part of the superhit franchise and there is absolutely no adult content in ‘Total Dhamaal’,” Kumar added.

A source close to the development had also stated that Sanjay’s busy schedule and the already locked dates are also reasons behind why the actor opted out of the movie.