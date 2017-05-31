A- A A+

 After Sanjay Dutt quit “Total Dhamaal” due to its “adult comedy”, filmmaker Indra Kumar has said it is very much a family entertainer. “Total Dhamaal’ is an out and out family entertainer, just like ‘Dhamaal’ and ‘Double Dhamaal’,” Kumar said in a statement.

Sanjay, who played a crucial role in “Dhamaal” and “Double Dhamaal”, has decided to quit Kumar’s “Dhamaal” franchise.

“While the news is true that we have parted amicably with Sanju for the film, I further want to clarify that Riteish is very much a part of the superhit franchise and there is absolutely no adult content in ‘Total Dhamaal’,” Kumar added.

A source close to the development had also stated that Sanjay’s busy schedule and the already locked dates are also reasons behind why the actor opted out of the movie.

First Published | 31 May 2017 2:20 PM
