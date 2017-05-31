Veteran Kannada film producer and distributor Parvathamma Rajkumar, the widow of matinee idol Rajkumar, died at a private hospital here on early Wednesday. She was 78.

Thousands of people bid her a tearful adieu as her mortal remains were laid to rest with state honours.

“Parvathamma died at 4.40 a.m. due to cardiac arrest after her blood pressure dropped,” M.S. Ramaiah Hospital spokesperson Prakash told IANS.

Parvathamma is survived by three sons and two daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grand-children.

All her sons — Shivaraj, Raghavendra and Puneeth — are also popular Kannada cine stars.

“A cancer patient, Parvathamma was admitted to the hospital on May 14, and was on ventilator for 12 days due to multiple organ failure after the malignancy spread to her lungs and liver,” said Prakash.

Sandalwood superstar Rajkumar passed away here on April 12, 2006, at the age of 77.

“The three sons and other family members were present by her side during her final moments,” added Prakash.

Puneeth performed the last rites at Kanteerva Studio in the northwest suburb. Her body was buried adjacent to Rajkumar’s meomrial.

Parvathamma’s body was brought to the studio in a procession from her house in a cortege, drapped in the Indian tri-colour, while thousands of people lined up enroute to bid her farewell.

Security was tightened at the Rajkumars house at Sadashivnagar after her body was shifted from the hospital and kept to allow the public pay homage to her.

Police had tough time in regulating the crowds, including hundreds of fans of the Rajkumars who thronged the house for a last glimpse of their “amma” (mother).

The Kannada film industry’s fraternity, including cine stars, actors, actresses, producers, directors, distributors and theatre owners made a beeline to pay their respects to her.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Union Ministers D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Anantha Kumar and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among the politicians also visited to the Rajkumars house to mourn Parvathamma’s death.

Mourning her, Siddaramaiah said she was an example of an old saying — “Behind every successful man, there is a woman.”

“Parvathamma is basically from Mysuru distrtict. I pray God to give strength to her family to bear the griveious loss. May her soul rest in peace,” said Siddaramaiah in a condolence message to the family.

Born on December 6, 1939, at Saligrama in Mysuru district, Parvathamma produced about 80 Kannada films and was distributor for over 100 films.

She was married to Rajkumar at the age of 14 in 1953.

As in the case of her husband 11 years ago, Parvathamma’s eyes were also donated to Narayana Netralaya in the city with the consent of her family soon after she passed away.