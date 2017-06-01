X men universe is functioning with high speed to lock down actors for its ‘X-Men’ spin off ‘New Mutants’ which will be directed by ‘The Fault in Our Stars’ director Josh Boone. After locking down on many young Hollywood actors, the latest addition to the X-men family will be Charlie Heaton who plays brooding outsider ‘Jonathan Bryers’ on the Netflix original series ‘Stranger Things’.

If the deal is finalised, Heaton will play the role of Sam Guthrie, also known as Cannonball, a teen who propels himself into the air and is invulnerable while doing so.

Heaton will be joining Actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Maisie Williams who have already signed up for the project. Taylor-Joy will play Illyana Rasputin, code-named Magik, a girl who has learned sorcery and uses teleportation discs to travel.

Williams will be playing the role of Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane, a girl struggling to reconcile her religious beliefs with her power to turn into a wolf. Actor Rosario Dawson is also in talks to play Dr Cecilia Reyes who has the ability to generate a protective bio-field around her.

‘New Mutants’ is set to release on April 13, 2018. Boone and his writing partner, Knate Lee, wrote the script for the project, which is set to shoot in July in Boston.

The plot of the movie will focus on a group of young mutants who must deal with their own issues as well as their super powers. The writers are more focused on giving a horror-thriller blend to the story.

Boone in an interview said, “We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We’re trying to do something very, very different.”

The hit Netflix original series ‘Stranger Things’ will returns for season 2 this Halloween, where Heaton stars as outsider Jonathan Byers, whose younger brother Will (Noah Schnapp) mysteriously disappears during the first season.