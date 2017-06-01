A- A A+

Actress Huma Qureshi, who makes her Tamil debut with upcoming film “Kaala”, says she is slowly becoming the character she essays in the Rajinikanth-starrer.

In the film, she plays a Muslim character called Zareena.

“Prep mode on ‘Kaala’. Slowly becoming Zareena. Working hard. Blessed,” Huma tweeted on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson hopes Indians will have fun watching ‘Baywatch’

The film’s first schedule will be shot here for 40 days.

The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen.

Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in “Kaala”, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith.

The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.

First Published | 1 June 2017 4:28 PM
Read News On:

Samuthirakan

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        