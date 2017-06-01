Actress Huma Qureshi, who makes her Tamil debut with upcoming film “Kaala”, says she is slowly becoming the character she essays in the Rajinikanth-starrer.

In the film, she plays a Muslim character called Zareena.

“Prep mode on ‘Kaala’. Slowly becoming Zareena. Working hard. Blessed,” Huma tweeted on Thursday.

The film’s first schedule will be shot here for 40 days.

The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen.

Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in “Kaala”, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith.

The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.