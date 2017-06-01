Actress Huma Qureshi, who makes her Tamil debut with upcoming film “Kaala”, says she is slowly becoming the character she essays in the Rajinikanth-starrer.
In the film, she plays a Muslim character called Zareena.
“Prep mode on ‘Kaala’. Slowly becoming Zareena. Working hard. Blessed,” Huma tweeted on Thursday.
Prep Mode on #Kaala .. Slowly becoming #Zareena #workinghard Blessed 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/34PnHdrY0s
— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 1, 2017
The film’s first schedule will be shot here for 40 days.
The makers have constructed a set of Mumbai’s Dharavi slum in Chennai where the next schedule will happen.
Rajinikanth plays a slum lord in “Kaala”, which is being directed by Pa. Ranjith.
The film, produced by Dhanush, also stars Anjali Patil, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani and Sakshi Aggarwal.