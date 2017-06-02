Australian director David Michod says Hollywood actor Brad Pitt puts his role and duty as a producer aside while ‘creating a character’ on the sets.

Michod worked with Pitt in Netflix film ‘War Machine’. The film had its premiere on Netflix on May 26, and will have a limited release. Apart from acting in it, Pitt has backed the film with his banner Plan B Entertainment.

“The beauty of working with Brad in those roles (as an actor and a producer) is that they are very distinctive. His role as a producer is felt more in the development of the project,” Michod told IANS.

He added, “Brad is part of that process. But when the time comes to shoot the movie he puts that aside and I am only working with an actor. He is never trying to manage the production while creating a character with me.”

‘War Machine’ is a satirical comedy with Pitt essaying role of US General Glen McMahon, who is tough but overconfident, and whose only aim is to lead his army to victory in Afghanistan.

Michod also praised Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment Company for supporting strong content.

“The thing I love about his company is that these guys have great taste. They are always looking for interesting material even if that material might be difficult and challenging,” he added.