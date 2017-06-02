Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who made his sting on Television with his super hit quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is all set to make a comeback with the new season of the show.

As per reports, the set for the 9th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is being prepared which implies the shooting might start soon. Apparently, Big B has given 17 days (10 days in August, and 7 days in September) to the makers from his busy schedule to shoot for the game show.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ that was first aired in 2000 was an instant hit among the people. Although the money factor in the show is quite lucrative, the biggest reward for the contestants seems to be the chance of meeting their favourite actor on TV.

Recently there were even reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit being roped in to host the ninth season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. Reportedly, Big B, who was said to charge an amount of Rs 2 crore per episode for KBC asked for hike in his fees to which the makers agreed. As of now, Big B will be getting around Rs 2.75-3 crore per episode.