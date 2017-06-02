After recording over 10 million interactions on the platform in a span of five months, Facebook on Friday said the animated Baahubali movie stickers in its Messenger app have reached 13.4 million download mark in just seven days.

The stickers, which were available in store for download from May 23, have characters including Baahubali, Kattapa and others, the company said in a statement.

To create more buzz on the platform, a marketing campaign was designed to run exclusively on Facebook, around #WKKB (Why Kattapa Killed Baahubali).

“This was also the theme of the Messenger bot — another promotional tool used to keep the fans engaged. Audiences landing on the bot got an opportunity to engage in a quiz to know more about the characters,” the company said.

Facebook said that during the movie’s marketing campaign, it registered seven-time increase in the total number of interactions on Baahubali’s FB page — increasing from 1.5 million in November-December 2016 to 10 million in January-May 2017.