Dharmendra has been part of showbiz for over 50 years, but still considers himself to be a newcomer.

The veteran actor on Friday said he still has miles to go and things to learn.

The 81-year-old actor, who is working on his first international short film “Dream Catcher”, added that he wants to immerse himself in work.

“I think I am still a newcomer. I still have so much to learn…One can achieve something only by learning. If I say that I have learned a lot and come a long way, I will lose the enthusiasm,” Dharmendra said at an event here.

He added: “I want to keep working. Work is worship for me whether it is film or at my farm.”

The actor says his passion for films remains the same. The reason behind it is because he wants “to touch hearts and film industry is the best medium” for it.

Revealing his secret about good health, the yesteryear’s hero said: “I exercise regularly. My soul is pure it tells me where I go wrong. My roots are still connected to my village.”

The senior actor, who will soon complete 60 years in the industry, has entertained audiences with movies of all genres — from the intense “Bandini” and “Satyakam” to potboilers like “Raja Jani” and “Pratigya”, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in “Sholay” and “Chupke Chupke”.

In recent times, he was seen in “Apne” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana”.

The husband of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini is humbled by all the love and appreciation he has received.

He said: “More than an actor, I am just a boy from Punjab, a sweet boy. I know people love me for that quality.”

Dharmendra hopes his grandson Karan, who is the son of actor Sunny Deol and will make his Bollywood debut with “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, also gets the same amount of love and admiration.

Talking about his first international short film “Dream Catcher”, Dharmendra said: “It is a beautiful and wonderful story.”

Being helmed by Santoshh Shivamm, it also stars Pooja Priyanka and Australian actor Travis Jeffery. The Indo-Australian project, being made in collaboration with Australia-based producers Rishi Raj Films and Kinopticon Productions, is written by Rahul B. Seth.

The 20-minute film, which was shot in Delhi and whose next schedule is expected to be in Mumbai, narrates a love story and puts the focus on the role technology plays in a relationship.

The “Dillagi” actor said that the film will also highlight how technology is being misused.

“Machines are someway taking children away from their parents…I thought we can bring this issue into focus, and hope it will touch hearts,” said the actor, who will be seen essaying the role of actress Pooja’s father in the film.