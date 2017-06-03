Rapper Tyga is reportedly planning to take revenge against former girlfriend Kylie Jenner and is writing a heartbreak song to make the reality TV star ‘regret losing him’.

According to a source, Tyga is doing this after knowing that she has moved on with another rapper, Travis Scott.

“Knowing that Kylie and another rapper are getting cosy all over town has ignited a fire in Tyga to get back in the studio and create some dope beats and hit songs,” a source told hollywoodlife.com.

“Although he feels hurt every time he sees or hears about Kylie and Travis, Tyga is going to do what he knows how to do best, rap,” the source added.

The source further said that ‘the breakup has been difficult for Tyga’.

“He still loves Kylie a lot and seeing her with a new man has been painful,” the source said.